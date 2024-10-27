It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Cake. Their most recent studio album Showroom Of Compassion came out back in 2011; since then, they’ve put out a compilation of B-sides and rarities, a live album, and the 2018 one-off charity single “Sinking Ship.” But they’re getting ready to release a new album next year, so they told KSTX recently. During a visit to the Texas radio station, they performed a yet-to-be-released song called “Billionaire In Space” live from an elevator. Vocalist John McCrea did not clarify whether it’s an Elon Musk diss track, but the clues are there. Watch the performance below.