Geordie Greep Is The New King Of Meme Rock

Earlier this month, the former Black Midi leader Geordie Greep released his hyperactive, prog-addled solo debut The New Sound. The album is a lot to process, and its champions and detractors mostly seem to be united in their confusion over whether this guy is serious. Ultimately, though, it doesn’t matter whether Greep is serious — not in the internet world that he currently inhabits. When it comes to memes, the question of seriousness never really comes into it. And if we know anything about Geordie Greep, it’s this: The man loves memes.

In a recent appearance on NTS Radio, Geordie Greep talked about how much he loves Instagram reels: “I just like the songs people make up. People make up the weirdest songs, and they go big.” He then goes on to describe Sean Stephens’ meme song “I Am Rectangular.”

Shortly afterward, Greep was onstage at his own show, shredding out an instrumental version of the “I Am Rectangular” melody.

A little while ago, Greep also referenced AJ and Big Justice, the Costco guys, in an Instagram reel of his own.

Meanwhile, Geordie Greep’s song “Blues” has become a minor TikTok thing of its own.

the kids call it “greeping” – a dangerous new trend that your children are probably taking part in and perhaps dying from right now, more at 11 pic.twitter.com/OHzcIqVtx2 — distopian dream girl (@grace_roso) October 9, 2024

Also, Geordie Greep’s live shows are heavy on slapstick-stunt shenanigans.

The New Sound is out now on Rough Trade. Check out our recent Geordie Greep interview here.