Twitching Tongues, the heavy hardcore band led by the very busy brothers Colin and Taylor Young, returned from hiatus last year to play some crazy-looking live shows at festivals, and they also released Twitchfits Vol. 1, an EP of euphoric Misfits covers. It was their first record since the 2018 album Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred. The “Vol. 1” in that title was not a joke. Last week, Twitching Tongues came back with Twitchfits, Vol. 2.

The second Twitchfits isn’t an EP; it’s an entire full-length of Misfits songs — which is to say that it’s 10 songs in 20 minutes, which counts as a full-length in hardcore. The covers are mostly pretty faithful, and Colin Young is one of the few hardcore frontmen who can do a convincing version of Glenn Danzig’s melodic bellow. Taylor Young produced the album, and he’s one of the best producers working in heavy music, so these songs sometimes sound thicker than they do on the original lo-fi Misfits records.

On Twitchfits, Vol. 2, Twitching Tongues put their spins on some real Misfits classics: “Hybrid Moments,” “She,” “Earth A.D.,” a mean-as-fuck “London Dungeon.” They also do the latter-day Misfits song “Saturday Night,” and they remake “We Are 138” as “We Are 818,” both of which are pretty funny. There is no super-compelling reason for this to exist, but that really just makes it more fun. Stream it below.

<a href="https://twitchingtongues.bandcamp.com/album/twitchfits-vol-2">Twitchfits Vol. 2 by Twitching Tongues</a>

A lot of thoughts and feelings and lore here that won’t fit in a single tweet. Short version: We’ve looked forward to this all year and had the best time putting it together. Happy Halloween.https://t.co/Cry3RlTk4B pic.twitter.com/8hgA7qeelJ — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) October 23, 2024

You had to be there… Happy Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ZtNyWWP6i9 — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) October 26, 2024

Twitchfits, Vol. 2 is out now on Closed Casket Activities.