Watch Julien Baker Join Kevin Devine And Get A Brat Gift In LA

News October 28, 2024 2:15 PM By Chris DeVille

Julien Baker had what looked to be a great weekend in Los Angeles, where she’s in the midst of a sold-out four-night run at the Bellwether. Sunday the littlest boygenius joined longtime friend Kevin Devine and his Goddamn Band, who were opening the show, to perform “I Love You, I’m Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You,” a song by his other band Bad Books with members of Manchester Orchestra. (Baker has also collaborated with Manchester Orchestra; it’s a tangled web they’re all weaving).

The night before, Baker emerged for her encore wearing a custom Brat-themed T-shirt that was gifted to her at the gig. It’s Brat green and reads, in Brat font, “so julien.” If you’re Julien Baker, that’s a pretty cool gift.

See the Devine cover and the “so julien” T-shirt below, and stick around for some Halloween fun.

