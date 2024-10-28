Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam Are Getting A Biopic

Lisa Velez, singer for the Latin freestyle stars Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, is getting her own biopic. As Deadline reports, she’s also executive producing and starring in it, but not as herself.

Velez (above left) will play her own mother in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story, coming to Lifetime next year as part of the network’s Voices Of A Lifetime series. Jearnest Corchado (above right), who has appeared in Sneaker Heads and Little America, will star as Lisa Lisa herself. As a Puerto Rican teenager from Hell’s Kitchen, Velez sang on hits including the 1987 chart-toppers “Lost In Emotion” and “Head To Toe,” helping take freestyle to the masses and influencing future stars like Selena and Jennifer Lopez.

The Voices Of A Lifetime series will also feature a Mary J. Blige-produced film based on her 2001 smash “Family Affair.”