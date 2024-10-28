In 2005 and 2006, the British industrial pioneers Throbbing Gristle, their legend long-established by that point, went to Berlin for a series of special events at the Volksbühne. They played a New Year’s Eve show, gave a live soundtrack for the film In The Shadow of the Sun, and recorded a few final pieces of music. Throbbing Gristle broke up in 2010, and leader Genesis P-Orridge passed away from cancer in 2020. Now, the new box set TG Berlin will document that visit.

The TG Berlin box set includes four discs, including the band’s live New Year’s Eve set, as well as the live and rehearsal versions of their In The Shadow of the Sun score. (The score was improvised, so those two versions are different.) It’s also got a disc with a 48-minute piece of music called “TG Berlin,” was well as the previously unreleased singles “Scabs & Saws” and “Wotwududo,” all recorded in Berlin. Today, we get to hear one of those previously unreleased singles.

“Scabs & Saws” sounds exactly the way its title might make you feel. The song stretches over 11-minutes, it’s got some real raspy animal screams from Genesis P-Orridge, over a maddening instrumental throb. It’s exactly the sort of provocative art-piece that always served as Throbbing Gristle’s reason for being. Check it out below.

The TG Berlin box set is out 12/6 on Mute.