The adventurous rap eccentric Pink Siifu is teasing a new album, and he’s doing so with an ambitious new track. Out today, “SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!” spans six murky, shape-shifting minutes, with production by iiye, Mario Luciano, and Apollo Rome. Siifu gets deep into his feelings and deep into his bag. After mourning way too many dead friends and flashing back to the moments before they passed, he’s off and running with an impressive nonstop flurry of bars. Listen below.

<a href="https://ronee.bandcamp.com/track/screw4life-ripjalen">SCREW4LIFE'! RIPJALEN’! by Pink Siifu</a>