Pink Siifu – “SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!”

New Music October 28, 2024 3:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Pink Siifu – “SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!”

New Music October 28, 2024 3:59 PM By Chris DeVille

The adventurous rap eccentric Pink Siifu is teasing a new album, and he’s doing so with an ambitious new track. Out today, “SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!” spans six murky, shape-shifting minutes, with production by iiye, Mario Luciano, and Apollo Rome. Siifu gets deep into his feelings and deep into his bag. After mourning way too many dead friends and flashing back to the moments before they passed, he’s off and running with an impressive nonstop flurry of bars. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Actress-Turned-Metal-Vocalist Vera Farmiga Releases Debut Single With The Yagas

3 days ago 0

Phil Lesh Dead At 84

3 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Explains Firing Lindsey Buckingham From Fleetwood Mac

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest