When someone sings about a “rainbow-colored fighter jet dropping bombs on kids,” how much context do you really need? Do you need to hear about Israel’s campaign of genocide and how people are trying to defend it by arguing that Israel is more tolerant of its LGBTQ population than the rest of the Middle East? That should be pretty fucking obvious, right? I hope it’s pretty fucking obvious.

That line comes from “Pinkwashing,” the new song from the artist and activist Evan Greer. The track is righteously angry post-punk freakout, and Greer shares the lead vocals with former Downtown Boys leader Victoria Ruiz. The release of “Pinkwashing” raises money for the Palestine Youth Movement, and you can hear it below.

The “Pinkwashing” single is out now on Get Better Records; buy it at Bandcamp.