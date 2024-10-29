Watch The Trailer For Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Soundtracked By Sinéad O’Connor’s Nirvana Cover And Featuring Omar Apollo’s Acting Debut

News October 29, 2024 1:55 PM By Abby Jones

Luca Guadagnino has completed his next movie, Queer, which is adapted from William S. Burroughs’ novel of the same name. A24 released the film’s first trailer today, which features Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of Nirvana’s “All Apologies.”

O’Connor, a master of covers, recorded her rendition of “All Apologies” for her 1994 album Universal Mother. You can hear it throughout the trailer here. Burroughs’ Queer — written in the 1950s and published about three decades later — follows a man named Lee who flees from New Orleans to Mexico City, and becomes infatuated with a fellow expat and drug user named Allerton. Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey will play those roles, respectively. The film will also star Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Omar Apollo in his acting debut, though I haven’t been able to spot him in the trailer.

Once again, Guadagnino enlisted Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the film’s score. It premieres in theaters this November, and you can watch the trailer below.

