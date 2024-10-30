Premature Evaluation: The Cure Songs Of A Lost World

But how about the best since Bloodflowers? In the lead-up to the Cure’s 2000 album, Robert Smith talked a lot about how it was his most satisfying artistic experience in years and how the record was supposed to be a third entry in a trilogy with Pornography and Disintegration. It’s not that. Bloodflowers is long and ponderous, and it doesn’t have melodies that can stick in your head. But have you listened to Bloodflowers lately? It’s awesome — upon revisiting, way better than I remembered. Bloodflowers presents a total immersive sonic environment, a deep dive into the heaviest parts of the Cure. Songs Of A Lost World works in much the same way, and it might be even better. Don’t go into Songs Of A Lost World expecting anything on the level of Disintegration. Keep the Bloodflowers precedent in mind. Judged on that basis — or even just on its own, as a self-contained piece of music — Songs Of A Lost World is amazing.

With all caveats out of the way, it is absolutely ridiculous that a new Cure album could be as good as this one. After the brickwalled ’00s radio-rock slickness of the last two Cure albums, the production on Songs Of A Lost World is deep and soft and velvety. The guitars leave traces in the air. The keyboards shimmer. Robert Smith is now 65 years old, but his voice still has a teenage hesitation-hiccup dramatic intensity. The sheer sound of the record is a marvel. Smith co-produced the LP with with the Cure’s former recording engineer Paul Corkett, and that duo happens to be the same team who handled the Bloodflowers production. Together, they understand how a Cure record should sound.

For the first time since A Head In The Door, Robert Smith wrote all the songs on Songs Of A Lost World entirely by himself, with no songwriting credits for any of his bandmates. You can’t tell. Smith has always been the key songwriter in the Cure, but Songs Of A Lost World sounds like a band at work. Maybe that’s because the Cure have been playing these songs live for years now; they’ve had time to gel. Everyone shines on the record. Former David Bowie sideman Reeves Gabrels has been the Cure’s full-time guitarist since 2012, but this is the first time he’s gotten to play on one of the band’s records. His leads — molten rock riffage, blurred through layers of silk and muslin — add psychedelic swoop and grandeur. Drummer Jason Cooper absolutely wallops, and the production artfully muffles him without taking away his power. The band understands how to churn and linger, and the songs build with assured grace. These guys are fully dialed in with each other.

Songs Of A Lost World isn’t a terribly long record, but it takes its time. Often, Robert Smith’s voice won’t come in until the song is nearly half over. The rest of the band will set an atmosphere, growling and swooshing and echoing, before Smith comes in with his instantly familiar moan. When Smith does sing, his voice comes up from a well of despair. For decades, Smith has pushed back on the idea of the Cure as kings of gloom-rock. But Smith wrote these songs while he was mourning the losses of his mother, his father, and his older brother. If there’s ever been a good excuse to get maudlin, it’s continuing to live life on this planet without the people who loom largest in your memory.

Without context, some of the lyrics on Songs Of A Lost World might look histrionic on paper: “Something wicked this way comes from out the cruel and treacherous night/ Something wicked this way comes to steal away my brother’s life.” But even if you don’t know Robert Smith’s biographical details, you can tell that there’s no pastiche, no character-setting, in the way that he sings words like that. Instead, he relies on a long-established persona to help make sense of very real losses. Annihilation and solitude presumably feel very different now than they did with Smith was a young man, but he’s spent his life developing a sonic language to explore those themes, and he’s taking full advantage today.