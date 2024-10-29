Madchester Greats Northside Announce First Shows In A Decade

The druggy, dancy, utopian Manchester rock band Northside didn’t amass a large discography in their day, but they were an important enough fixture of the turn-of-the-’90s Madchester scene that their lone album, 1991’s Chicken Rhythms, was released on Factory Records. The band has reunited for gigs intermittently since breaking up in 1992, but the last time they were together onstage was a hometown gig in 2015. That’s about to change, as Northside have announced their first shows in a decade.

“We’re absolutely buzzin to announce our ‘Let’s Take Another Trip’ Tour for 2025,” the band writes on Instagram. “We can’t wait to get out there and play live again! Gonna be magic! See you all next year!” Northside have eight gigs scheduled across the UK spread out through March, April, and May. Check out their itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

03/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

03/22 – London, UK @ The Grace

03/28 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

03/29 – Skegness, UK @ Shiiine On

04/04 – Darwen, UK @ Library Theatre

04/05 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

05/03 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory