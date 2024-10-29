Rihanna Meets Miles From Recess Therapy, Gets Advice And Warning About Lead Poisoning

Miles from the YouTube series Recess Therapy is cooler than most of us. The 7-year-old has talked with Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa, and the latest star he’s chatted with is Rihanna.

Miles — whose favorite Rihanna track is “Diamonds” (though he fairly refers to it as “Shine Bright Like A Diamond”) — offers the singer advice on what helps him when he’s not feeling confident: “Usually just being kind and brave.” He also shares that the key to making friends is by wandering around until someone wants to play. It’s also important not to lie, and we should not lick metal or we’ll get lead poisoning. Lots of words of wisdom here. Watch below.