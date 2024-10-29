Drummer Quits Primus, “Lost His Passion For Playing”

Tool recently announced Live In The Sand, an all-inclusive destination festival in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic that’ll feature two sets from the progressive metal band. There, Tool Danny Carey will also fill in for Primus’ drummer, who just quit again. Tim “Herb” Alexander — a member of Primus From 1989 to 1996, 2003 to 2010, and 2013 to now — unexpectedly exited earlier this month, citing that he “lost his passion for playing.”

“On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim “Herb” Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus,” a statement from Primus begins. “It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.” It continues: