Drummer Quits Primus, “Lost His Passion For Playing”
Tool recently announced Live In The Sand, an all-inclusive destination festival in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic that’ll feature two sets from the progressive metal band. There, Tool Danny Carey will also fill in for Primus’ drummer, who just quit again. Tim “Herb” Alexander — a member of Primus From 1989 to 1996, 2003 to 2010, and 2013 to now — unexpectedly exited earlier this month, citing that he “lost his passion for playing.”
“On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim “Herb” Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus,” a statement from Primus begins. “It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.” It continues:
On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has “lost his passion for playing.” As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.
We considered cancelling the annual New Year’s show, but after much talk Les and Ler have decided to pivot to an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade. This will be an exciting special, one-time event.
As far as future Primus, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with Tool and others. Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne.
For Sessanta, Primus plans on searching for the “greatest drummer on earth.” Details to follow…
Thank you for all your support and understanding.