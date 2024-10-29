Metro Boomin Sued For Alleged Rape

Metro Boomin has been accused of rape. Today, a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre filed a lawsuit against the revered hip-hop producer.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, LeMaistre claims she met Leland Wayne in 2016 in Las Vegas, while she was grieving the death of her 9-month-old son and he invited her to his studio in Los Angeles, where she watched him abuse codeine. Months later, in September, she visited him at the studio and took half a Xanax pill and a shot of alcohol to cope with the grief of her son. She alleges she blacked out, then regained consciousness in a bed with Wayne on top of her, raping her and performing oral sex on her. He informed her they were in a Beverly Hills hotel room and it was time to leave.

Later, LeMaistre discovered she was pregnant, knowing it was Wayne’s because she hadn’t had sex with anyone else. She terminated the pregnancy in November 2016. She also believes “Rap Saved Me” — the Metro Boomin collaboration with 21 Savage, Offset, and Quavo — mocks her with the lyrics “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I’m from the gutter … ain’t no changing.”

LeMaistre is seeking unspecified damages for mental pain and anguish, as well as punitive damages.