Just a few months ago, Denzel Curry shared the mixtape King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, a sequel to the 2012 tape that kickstarted his career. Now, this November, the Florida rapper will share a proper album version, featuring a reconfigured tracklist and five new songs. One of those new tracks is out today: “Still In The Paint,” featuring Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula.

Faithful to its title, King Of The Mischievous South features a bunch of Curry’s fellow southern rappers: Memphis’ Juicy J, Project Pat, and Duke Deuce; Texas’ Sauce Walka, Maxo Kream, Slim Guerilla, That Mexican OT, and Mike Dimes; North Carolina’s TiaCorine; Georgia’s 2 Chainz, Lazer Dim 700, and Kenny Mason; and South Florida’s 454, Ski Mask The Slump God, and PlayThatBoiZay. (Non-southern stars Ty Dolla $ign, Armani White, A$AP Ferg, and A$AP Rocky make appearances, too.)

As its title alludes to, “Still In The Paint” is built around a sample of Lex Luger’s beat for Waka Flocka Flame’s “Hard In The Paint.” Lyrical Lemonade have shared the song’s music video today, which finds Curry and a bunch of friends — including Flocka himself — causing a ruckus on a subway car. It’s bombastic, triumphant, and a lot of fun. Check that out along with the Mischievous South tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “KOTMS II Intro”

02 “Ultra Shxt” (Feat. Key Nyata)

03 “Set It” (Feat. Maxo Kream)

04 “Hot One” (Feat. TiaCorine And A$AP Ferg)

05 “Act A Damn Fool” (Feat. Duke Deuce And Slim Guerilla)

06 “Black Flag Freestyle” (Feat. That Mexican OT)

07 “Headcrack Interlude”

08 “G’Z Up” (Feat. 2 Chainz And Mike Dimes)

09 “Lunatic Interlude”

10 “Sked” (Feat. Kenny Mason And Project Pat)

11 “Got Me Geeked”

12 “Cole Pimp” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign And Juicy J)

13 “P.O.P.” (Feat. Key Nyata And Sauce Walka)

14 “Anotha Late Nite” (Feat. 454)

15 “Wishlist” (Feat. Armani White)

16 “Hit The Floor” (Feat. Ski Mask The Slump God)

17 “Still In The Paint” (Feat. BkTherula And LAZER DIM 700)

18 “Hoodlumz” (Feat. PlayThatBoiZay And A$AP Rocky)

19 “KOTMS II Outro”

King Of The Mischievous South is out 11/15 via Loma Vista.