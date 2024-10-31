When the Seoul-based collective Balming Tiger became a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021, they referred to their style as “underground K-pop, extra-alternative.” That’s accurate! Balming Tiger’s dizzy, upbeat stye features many of the hallmarks of K-pop — the blinky and propulsive beats, the occasional rap interludes, the multiplicity of voices hitting from different angles. But Balming Tiger have a loose and goofy art-kid take on that style, and they are clearly not the creation of a multinational entertainment conglomerate.

Balming Tiger released their January Never Dies album last year. Now, they’ve now collected some of their singles on a new EP called Greatest Hits, and it’s hard to gauge just how ironic that title is supposed to be. The five tracks on Greatest Hits are all energetic, immediate pop song, but they’ve got a joyous sense of DIY silliness that sets them apart. Below, stream Greatest Hits and check out their new video for opening track “Big Butt.”

The Greatest Hits EP is out now via AWAL.