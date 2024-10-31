Stream Gabe ‘Nandez’s Luxuriantly Rugged New Album False Profit

Gabe ‘Nandez has one of those rugged New York rap voices that could make just about any production sound hard. That kind of assistance is not necessary on False Profit, the new ‘Nandez LP out this week, which boasts a lavish assortment of beats by producer Thomas Maggart.

Whether stepping into the empty space around exultant soul samples on “Joker Card” or creeping through midnight-black heist music on “Star Destroyer,” ‘Nandez commands the room without raising his voice. He’s got a writer’s gift for both setting scenes and turning phrases, to go along with an easy charisma on the mic. “Loyal to the dark side and loyal to the light/ So that’s sort of like apartheid, everything gray in sight,” he spits on opening track “Vader,” keeping the consonance flowing for bars on end from there.

‘Nandez has appeared on tracks with the likes of billy woods and Boldy James, and if you’re into those guys, you should make time for False Profit. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://gabenandez.bandcamp.com/album/gabe-nandez-thomas-maggart-false-profit">Gabe 'Nandez , Thomas Maggart – False Profit by Gabe 'Nandez</a>

False Profit is out now on POW Recordings.