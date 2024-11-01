Boyz II Men Join Travis & Jason Kelce On “It’s Christmastime (In Cleveland Heights)”

Happy Friday, and Merry Christmas. Just kidding on the second one, but also, not really? Halloween is over, and the holiday season dam has opened, resulting in a new track by Boyz II Men… and the Kelce brothers.

Let’s back up for a minute. Two years ago, Jason Kelce started the “Philly Special Christmas” tradition when he was playing center for the Eagles. In 2022, he and offensive linemen released A Philly Special Christmas and followed it up with A Philly Special Christmas Special last year.

Now, Kelce has looped in his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) Travis Kelce, plus Philly hometown heroes Boyz II Men to sing a song called “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” which references the Kelce brothers’ hometown. (Travis was also featured on “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” last year.)

The Philly Specials’ next Christmas album, the Stevie Nicks-featuring A Philly Special Christmas Party, drops November 22, and all profits will be donated to Philly area charities.