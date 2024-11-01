Here is everything I know about Prevention: (1) They are a straightedge hardcore band from Springfield, IL. (2) They have a new demo out on Cleveland’s great Delayed Gratification Records. (3) It’s really great. Prevention’s 2024 Demo only includes two songs, “Cessation” and “Culture,” and those are more than enough to keep me checking for whatever is coming next. It’s hard, nasty, down-the-middle hardcore from a band that sounds just as formidable whether launching into frantic d-beat passages or lurching into beefy half-time power chord grotesqueries. The vocalist screams “This is your culture now!” with convincing contempt, too. Listen below.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/promo-2024">Promo 2024 by Prevention</a>