Imogen Heap has finally released her trippy new track “What Have You Done To Me?” It’s a song she’s been working on for years, even previewing it in the Calm app in January. It’s actually ironic that “What Have You Done To Me?,” which reworks the long-famous melody to “Hide And Seek” and stomps, bashes, and booms with reverb-packed electronic beats, was at one point put the Calm app, considering that it is anything but tranquil. But that’s the mark of a great sound engineer/composer, IMO — taking one sonic idea and molding it to fit multiple moods.

A longtime fan of working tech into pop, Heap spoke to the Guardian this month about reworking the melody to “Hide And Seek” on this song and honing her “AI assistant called Mogen (pronounced like Imogen),” with whom users may be able to chat and remix/sample “What Have You Done To Me?”

She tells the paper: “It’s about empowering the song to have the tools to go and collaborate, to go and make love with different people. I don’t want to keep it locked in the basement; I’ve never felt protective or possessive over [my music].”

Earlier this month, Heap also connected with fellow AI fan Grimes on X; the two publicly made plans to “share some air” when Heap is in LA.

Listen to “What Have You Done To Me?” below.

Thank you!! I’m might be burning out but in a different way. So many plates! Arriving in LA imminently … ? Shall we finally meet??? Are you here? Would LOVE to share some air with you x — Imogen Heap (@imogenheap) October 24, 2024