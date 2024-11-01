Kvelertak’s Founding Guitarist Has Quit

Norwegian rock/metal/punk shriekers Kvelertak released their fifth album Endling in fall 2023 (“Krøterveg Te Helvete” was one of Scott’s favorite songs of last year). This week, however, the band announced via Instagram that founding guitarist Bjarte Lund Rolland would be leaving the band before Kvelertak are set to embark on an upcoming EU tour.

“Guitarist Bjarte Lund Rolland is leaving Kvelertak and will therefore not be joining the upcoming tour,” a statement reads. “After five albums and countless concerts around the world, Bjarte and Kvelertak are now going their separate ways.

“The upcoming tour will proceed as planned, starting in Norway on October 31, 2024, and ending in Germany on February 28, 2025.” The band also writes that this tour will be “the last chance to experience Kvelertak live for the forseeable future.”

Bjarte’s talent, riffs, songs and stage personality have been a central part of putting Kvelertak on the world map. We thank him for 5 albums and many great years on the road. Right now we don’t know what the future holds. But the Krøterveg Te Helvete Tour continues with full force until what will be the last concert for the forseeable future in Munich, February 28, 2025. We want to thank the fans for their support and look forward to seeing you on the road in the coming months!

Read Kvelertak’s statement below.