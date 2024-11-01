No more grunge bands please. We need a reversion to twee blog-rock bullshit or dance-punk or something. I’ve reached my saturation point with all these new indie bands and their thicc power chords. Most of them are bad, boring, and indistinguishable from one another. We get it, you love Nirvana and own a distortion pedal. Do something original with your life. Fuck.

That said, I’ll make an exception for Superbloom’s new single “I Loved Everyone.” This one’s pretty solid. Listen below.