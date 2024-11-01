Morbid Angel Replaced By Alternate Morbid Angel On Devastation On The Nation Tour

’80s death-metal crew Morbid Angel have had to drop out of their upcoming headlining Devastation Of The Nation tour with Suffocation, Uada, Mortiferum, Fulci, and Knoll, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” That’s okay though — because a different Morbid Angel aka I Am Morbid will take their place. I Am Morbid is led by former Morbid Angel vocalist/bassist David Vincent (1986-1996, 2004-2015) and drummer Pete Sandoval (1988-2010).

Here’s a statement from tour organizers, posted to Instagram:

The highly anticipated DEVASTATION ON THE NATION Tour presented by @voxandhops kicks off in less than three weeks, and we’ve got an important update to share!

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Morbid Angel will no longer be joining us on this tour. Stepping up to take the headlining spot is none other than @iammorbidband! Fronted by David Vincent, the original Morbid Angel vocalist and bassist, the band includes Morbid Angel’s original and legendary drummer Pete Sandoval, and guitarists Bill Hudson (Doro, Northtale) and Richie Brown (Terrorizer, ex-Trivium).

Get ready to be blown away as I AM MORBID delivers an unforgettable set, performing classic tracks from the Vincent & Sandoval era, including fan favorites from “Altars of Madness,” “Blessed Are The Sick,” “Covenant,” and “Domination.”

“A U.S. tour for I AM MORBID is long overdue. We are looking forward to bringing the old school morbid legacy to our friends across the nation!” – David Vincent

Don’t miss out on this epic tour—tickets are selling fast for all 25 shows, so grab yours now and prepare for a night of relentless metal madness!