Watch Deftones Cover Japan’s “Ghosts” And Play Live Rarities At Día De Los Deftones

Saturday marked the fifth annual Día De Los Deftones, the festival headlined and presented by Deftones. Chino Moreno and company made it a memorable set by performing their cover of Japan’s “Ghosts” live for the first time, as well as revisiting some old songs they hadn’t played in years.

Deftones recorded a cover of “Ghosts” as an iTunes exclusive-bonus track (‘member those?) for their 2010 studio album Diamond Eyes, but Saturday marked their debut of it live. They also did Diamond Eyes track “Beauty School” and 2003’s “Hexagram” live for the first time since 2018. From Around The Fur, they also did “Lhabia” for the first time since 2018 and “Rickets” for the first time since 2019. See fan-captured clips and the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

“Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)”

“My Own Summer (Shove It)”

“Lhabia” (First Time Since 2018)

“Tempest”

“Swerve City”

“Beware”

“Beauty School” (First Time Since 2018)

“Diamond Eyes”

“Rx Queen”

“Rapture”

“Ghosts” (Japan Cover) (Live Debut)

“976-Evil”

“Hexagram” (First Time Since 2018)

“Rosemary”

“Headup”

“Around The Fur”

“Rickets” (First Time Since 2019)

“Change (In The House Of Flies)”

“Genesis”

ENCORE:

“7 Words”