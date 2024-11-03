FIDLAR just recently wrapped up their tour of the US. Apparently, they’re already missing all their fans on the road. Today, the usually hyped-up punk band shared an abridged cover of Carole King’s “So Far Away,” which appears on the singer-songwriter’s magnum opus Tapestry. It feels like a bit of an odd choice for FIDLAR to cover, until you remember that they also covered a Jackson Browne song earlier this year. They have good taste in ’70s folk. Their “So Far Away” cover arrives with DIY video compiling tour footage. It sounds pretty good, and you can check it out below.