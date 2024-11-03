FIDLAR – “So Far Away” (Carole King Cover)

News November 3, 2024 1:56 PM By Abby Jones

FIDLAR – “So Far Away” (Carole King Cover)

News November 3, 2024 1:56 PM By Abby Jones

FIDLAR just recently wrapped up their tour of the US. Apparently, they’re already missing all their fans on the road. Today, the usually hyped-up punk band shared an abridged cover of Carole King’s “So Far Away,” which appears on the singer-songwriter’s magnum opus Tapestry. It feels like a bit of an odd choice for FIDLAR to cover, until you remember that they also covered a Jackson Browne song earlier this year. They have good taste in ’70s folk. Their “So Far Away” cover arrives with DIY video compiling tour footage. It sounds pretty good, and you can check it out below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Primus Drummer Elaborates On Why He Abruptly Quit The Band Via Email

2 days ago 0

Livestream The Cure’s Songs Of A Lost World Release Concert For Free

3 days ago 0

Thin Lizzy Announce First Album In Over 40 Years, With Previously Unheared Vocals By Phil Lynott

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest