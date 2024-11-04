Watch Michael Stipe Perform With Jon Bon Jovi And The War & Treaty At Harris-Walz Rally In Atlanta

Politics is about coalition-building, which is how you end up with musical artists from different contexts like Michael Stipe, Jon Bon Jovi, and the War & Treaty performing a song together onstage. At a rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Sunday in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, attended by Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Stipe performed a number of R.E.M. songs and told a story about meeting Harris and Emhoff at a restaurant in New York six years ago.

Backed by David Barbe and Andy Lemaster, Stipe started his three-song set by performing “No Time For Love Like Now,” his collaboration with the Justin Vernon/Aaron Dessner project Big Red Machine. He then sang “Driver 8,” noting that he heard it was Walz’s favorite R.E.M. song. He finished up with “The One I Love,” joined by Bon Jovi and the War And Treaty, both of whom also gave performances at the show. I would love to go back in time and tell some ’80s college radio DJ about the campaign rally where Michael Stipe performed with Jon Bon Jovi.

During his appearance, Stipe trolled Donald Trump for his use of “YMCA” at campaign events by mockingly singing, “You gotta get out the V-O-T-E.” He also told a story, which first appeared on his Instagram last week, about seeing Harris and Emhoff at a neighboring table and recognizing how in love they were.

Check it all out in the videos below.

the legend Michael Stipe performs "Driver 8" at a Harris/Walz event in Georgia pic.twitter.com/aLB2ygqF7C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi, War & Treaty, & Michael Stipe performing REM The One I Love at Walz Rally in Atlanta November 3, 2024#JonBonJovi #Walz #HarrisWalz pic.twitter.com/uQOrWAYqNB — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) November 3, 2024