Doves, cult favorites from that melancholic post-Britpop moment that gave us Coldplay and all of the UK’s aspiring next Radioheads, returned in 2020 after more than a decade away with The Universal Want. They’ll be back on Valentine’s Day with their first album since then, Constellations For The Lonely. The 10-song LP is preceded today by its lead single and opening track, “Renegade,” which taps into the stormier side of Doves’ sound.

Drummer Andy Williams offered this take on the song:

Looking at everyone’s lives over recent years, and considering the news at the moment, “Renegade” feels a lot more loaded in retrospect. We wanted to go for a dystopian feel, thinking about Manchester itself over the next century or so. A totally imaginary thing… Blade Runner set in our home city.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Renegade”

02 “Cold Dreaming”

03 “In The Butterfly House”

04 “Strange Weather”

05 “A Drop In The Ocean”

06 “Last Year’s Man”

07 “Stupid Schemes”

08 “Saint Teresa”

09 “Orlando”

10 “Southern Bell”

Constellations For The Lonely is out 2/14 on EMI North. Pre-save it here.