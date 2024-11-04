Recoechi – “Cake”

Recoechi – “Cake”

Sometimes as a music blogger you hear a cool new song and think, “I should post that,” and then your attention is diverted and suddenly it’s next week. Well, Father Time can suck it because I’m going to post “Cake” anyway. Chicago rapper Recoechi’s first single for the esteemed Closed Sessions label boasts a warm and ethereal beat from Renzell that matches crisp, hard-smacking drums with gorgeous clouds of sound that seem to dissipate before your ears. He rhymes with commanding charisma and impressive voice control. It’s a really good rap song, and if that’s something you’re into, you should listen below.

