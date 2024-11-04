This Fall We’re Dressing As French Children Paying Tribute To Serge Gainsbourg On An ’80s TV Show

In 1988, the French children’s choir Petits Chanteurs d’Asnières paid tribute to the pop legend Serge Gainsbourg by singing his song “Je suis venu te dire que je m’en vais” for the man himself. The kids all dressed up like Gainsbourg — big sunglasses, sport coats, jeans, painted-on stubble, cigarettes, whiskey glasses. A lesser man might’ve considered that performance to be parody or mockery, but the real Gainsbourg, watching with tired eyes and his own cigarette, was moved to tears.

That video has been going around the internet for years, but it’s really gone viral in recent months. This month, it was a niche-popular Halloween costume. Halloween is over now, but people are still making their own tributes to that Serge Gainsbourg tribute. Check out some examples below and many more here.