In a week and a half, the Midwestern indie rock veterans Wussy will return with Cincinnati Ohio, a new LP named after their hometown. It’s their first album in six years, which means it’s the first since the 2020 passing of guitarist and co-founder John Erhardt. We’ve already posted the early tracks “The Great Divide” and “Cellar Door,” and now Wussy have released a colossal new song called “Inhaler.”

“Inhaler” stretches out over nearly six minutes, and it builds a monumental chug out of buzzing guitars and Lisa Walker’s voice. In a press release, Walker says, “This song is my way of celebrating those small things that make one feel connected to the rest of the world. Be it a poem or a song, a TV or radio show, a moment when someone showed you kindness. You never want to lose your ability to wonder at those things. They keep you tethered to what’s real.” Below, check out the video, which the band members shot while touring and recording.

Cincinnati Ohio, along with the EPs The Great Divide and Cellar Door, is out 11/15 on Shake It.