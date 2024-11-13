We finally did it. After 14 years of telling you the definitive “Best New Bands” of the preceding 12 months, Stereogum has evolved. Today, it is my unique honor to present the first edition of our Best New Artists list. It is exactly the same thing as the Best New Bands lists you know and love, just with a more accurate title.

For this project, the Stereogum staff evaluated our listening histories and the news and features we published since last fall to determine who we think are the best bands, singers, producers, rappers, and musicians to have emerged this year. As always, “new” is subjective; we prioritized artists who put out their debut full-length album this year, but that’s not a hard cutoff for eligibility. Maybe the artist has been around for a while but just signed to a label this year. Maybe they have a hefty Bandcamp catalog but their most recent project was a significant level up. Either way, we’re acknowledging artists who’ve made considerable strides and earned bigger spots on our radar over the past 12 months — sometimes it really all just comes down to vibes.

If you’re an avid Stereogum reader — first of all, thank you — a lot of these names should already ring a bell. We might’ve named them a Band To Watch. They might’ve earned themselves an Album Of The Week accolade. Stereogum might’ve even presented one of their concerts this year. The Best New Bands Artists list is not a year-end list. But our 2024 In Review package is just around the corner, so you’ll probably be seeing some of these names again soon enough.

And now we present you with Stereogum’s 40 Best New Artists Of 2024, listed in alphabetical order. Below that you’ll find playlists on Spotify and Apple Music highlighting the honorees. —Abby Jones