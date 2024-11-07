About a year ago, the cheekily named West Side Cowboy performed their first-ever gig in a coffeeshop, and now they’re getting ready to open for this year’s Mercury Prize winners English Teacher in their hometown of Manchester. Today, the indie rock four-piece is unleashing their phenomenal debut song “I’ve Never Met Anyone I Thought I Could Really Love (Until I Met You),” out now via Nice Swan.

“We like the idea of making something that feels totally timeless, songs that could be sung in a pub by a group of old drunks in 50 years’ time.” the band explained. “When WSCB started, we were all struggling to write music due to the pressures of perfectionism. We found that if we pretended to be different people when writing the songs, we could never go wrong. If a bad song was written, it was the cowboy. Not us.”

Brazenly, they added, “We like the guitars and drums being loud and the vocals having to fight to get above them somewhat. Not in a shoegaze way, more in the old crap 1950s PA way.”

English Teacher’s Lewis Whiting produced the track. Come for the urgent, wistful guitars, and stay for the heart-wrenching harmonies. Hear it below.