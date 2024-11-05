Lifetime Made A Christmas Movie Inspired By Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Well, it’s the big day. The world’s eyes are trained on America, a nation that’s been hopelessly divided for as long as anyone can remember. But if we’re good for anything, it’s big, stupid spectacle, and that’s what we’re about to provide. It’s going to be noisy, it’s going to insult everyone’s intelligence, and it’s going to be impossible to ignore. Finally, the waiting is almost over, and we can finally watch the trailer for Lifetime’s new Christmas movie inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

OK. Fine. The trailer for Christmas In The Spotlight actually came out five days ago, and it’s not the spectacle that has the entire planet stressed out today. It doesn’t seem to be especially American, either. But we’ve got to get through at least one day before we know what the fuck is about to happen, so we might as well spend one minute of that day watching a cable network trying to wring content out of a big tabloid story that’s, what, one year old?

The new motion picture Christmas In The Spotlight comes to us from director Michelle Ouellet. It’s got Find Me In Paris star Jessica Lord as a fake Taylor Swift named Bowyn and former Arena Football League player Laith Wallschleger as a fake Travis Kelce named Drew. The whole thing seems extremely Canadian, and the biggest change from real life seems to be the inclusion of the fake Travis Kelce’s adorable and precocious daughter. One can only hope that the film will do something funny with the Matty Healy situation, but if that’s in there, it’s not in the preview. If you are even remotely curious, the trailer is below.

Christmas In The Spotlight airs 11/23 on Lifetime.