Long-running Dutch post-punk outfit Rats On Rafts have announced a new era, and thus a new album: Deep Below. Following 2021’s Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths, the five-piece’s new work will be out in February. Today, they’re sharing a shimmery and melancholic lead single called “Japanese Medicine.”

“‘Japanese Medicine’ is aimed at a former version of myself,” lead singer David Fagan says. “That person’s gone, but occasionally I miss him because life seemed very promising and unpredictable.”

“When I first listened to the vocal demo I recorded, I was amazed but really saddened,” Fagan adds. “I had no idea it would come out that way and affect me like that. When I sent it to the others, they all had the exact same feeling. The song touched us all and at the end of the day songs are about carrying emotions. It will always be a special one to us.”

Listen and watch the track’s accompanying video (from Dutch filmmaker David Kleijwegt and cinematographer Reiner van Brummelen) below.

Deep Below is out 2/7 via Fire Records.