Shop Regulars’ Matt Radosevich, Master Of Hypnotic Guitar Skronk, On His Band’s Mesmerizing Debut LP

Though Shop Regulars dropped their first LP this year, Radosevich has been building an impressive library of EP-length cassette releases on Bandcamp throughout the past half-decade or so. He’s done it with a range of collaborators who seem increasingly aligned with his vision. Drummer Patrick Barrett has been a mainstay since early on, but Shop Regulars have often featured a rotating cast of bandmates, especially early on when the band was rarely playing out. Including Radosevich, nine musicians are featured on the new LP.

Radosevich generates most of the ideas for Shop Regulars tracks on his own at first. Once he works up the riffs and fragments to the point he can share them with his collaborators, he turns his friends loose to improvise within his stated parameters. “I write most of the stuff, but also there’s a big element of whoever is playing with me,” he says. “Their instinct is in there too.” The approach lends a full-band dynamic to the skronking, clattering Shop Regulars sound, and it allows for further mutations when the band plays live.

Aside from closing track “I’m Going To Greece,” a studio experiment that hasn’t yet been performed onstage, the songs on the LP are largely ones that first appeared on a Shop Regulars tape but have transformed in the concert setting, the ones that became “different enough to justify releasing them again in like a new context.” For a while, Radosevich was a self-described “purist,” waiting to make a proper LP until he felt like the world was demanding it. But as Shop Regulars became a formidable live unit, he realized, “Oh, this is like a real band. Maybe we should make a real record.”

About those live shows: Right now they’re mostly confined to Portland, though Shop Regulars recently played Olympia and are heading out on a short California tour this month. Radosevich, a Michigan native who moved to the Pacific Northwest for a short-lived stint at Olympia’s famed Evergreen State College, would like to get the band to the Midwest and beyond, but it’s an expensive undertaking that doesn’t necessarily square with the homespun scale of Shop Regulars right now.

Shop Regulars is, after all, a limited-run LP unavailable to stream outside Bandcamp and YouTube. They don’t even have a band photo. Even in a year when Cindy Lee proved an album released outside the walled garden of Spotify can become an underground sensation, the prospect of expanding the band’s footprint is daunting and maybe even runs counter to the nature of the project and its architect. Radosevich does not own a smartphone and does not use a streaming service — “It’s just not really my world” — but he did not keep his album off DSPs as some kind of ideological statement.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like actively a philosophical thing,” he explains. “If pressed, I guess I would say fuck Spotify. But I mostly just don’t know how to put something on Spotify and don’t care enough to really find out.”