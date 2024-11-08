Next month, 3Sirens Music Group will release a ’90s covers compilation to help raise awareness for gun violence prevention. Titled Every Possible Way after the Cranberries’ “Dreams,” the comp features already-released tracks such as the Grahams’ covering Flaming Lips’ “Waitin’ For A Superman,” Deep Sea Diver covering Yo La Tengo’s “Stockholm Syndrome,” Elizabeth And The Catapult covering Magnetic Fields’ “The Book Of Love,” and Valley Boy covering the album’s namesake. Today, we get Lucius covering Filter’s “Take A Picture,” the Y2K hit that coincidentally got a random red carpet shoutout from Kate Hudson recently.

This project is curated and produced by Dan Molad, who is also the drummer for Lucius. He says of the comp: “When it came time to find a charity, choosing something related to gun violence felt like the most natural and appropriate choice for the whole team. Guns cause undeniable devastation, especially in this country. Through new renditions of these timeless songs, we hope to generate a little more attention towards this cause.”

Listen to Lucius’ take on Filter below.

Fun fact: Filter frontman Richard Patrick’s brother was the T-1000.

TRACKLIST:

01 Joseph – “Table For Glasses” (original by Jimmy Eat World)

02 White Denim – “Connection” (original by Elastica)

03 Coco – “Holiday” (original by Weezer)

04 Valley Boy – “Dreams” (original by The Cranberries)

05 The Grahams – “Waitin’ For A Superman” (original by Flaming Lips)

06 Deep Sea Diver – “Stockholm Syndrome” (original by Yo La Tengo)

07 Lucius – “Take A Picture” (original by Filter)

08 Liz Cooper – “Bittersweet Symphony” (original by The Verve)

09 Delacey – “Losing A Whole Year” (original by Third Eye Blind)

10 Elizabeth & The Catapult – “The Book Of Love” (original by Magnetic Fields)

Every Possible Way is out 12/13 via 3Sirens Music Group.