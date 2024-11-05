Young Thug Makes First Post-Trial Appearance In T.I. Instagram Video

News November 5, 2024 2:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Young Thug is free (albeit under intense restrictions and a whopping 15 years of probation) after striking a plea deal in his long-running RICO case on Halloween. Four and a half days later, he has showed up in a video with fellow Atlanta rap star T.I., his collaborator on songs like the hit “About The Money,” posted to T.I.’s Instagram account early this morning. The two of them seem really happy to be reunited. Check it out below.

