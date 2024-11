No. Fuck that. We’re not doing this again. Eight years ago, I repeatedly succumbed to the temptation to treat every raw, noisy hardcore punk song as a reflection of an apocalyptic mentality, a mirror for whatever was going on in my own myopic post-election soul. I’m off that. Instead, I will merely note that the feral, frantic Bay Area basement-punk greats Spy dropped a new single last night, as election results rolled in. If you want to stamp any larger significance on it, that’s on you.

Spy emerged during the pandemic with a sound that went absolutely over-the-top in its fast, punishing intensity. Last year, Spy released their commendably disgusting full-length debut Satisfaction, and members of the band are also in the new Bay Area supergroup Fentanyl. Spy’s new one-off single “On The Brink” is their first new music since Satisfaction. It’s a growling, spitting, noise-infused stomper, and it sounds like being chased by a massive mob of sewer rats. Listen below.

On The Brink by SPY

If you happen to be in the mood for more music that lands in that same general zone, there’s a new split 7″ from two European punk bands, Swedish crust veterans Warcollapse and Czech D-beat destroyers Fear Of Extinction, that should do the trick. Here’s that one:

Warcollapse / Fear Of Extinction split 7"EP by phobiarecords

“On The Brink” is out now on Closed Casket Activities. The Warcollapse/Fear Of Extinction split is out now on Phobia.