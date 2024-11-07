Rare DM — the project of singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Erin Hoagg — is armed with otherworldly synths, a show-stopping soprano, and great lyrics about sending nudes, longing for luxury, and not wanting any more softboys. Today, the NYC electronica pro explores sex with skaters on her new earworm “Skater Hits Me Harder.”

“‘Skater Hits Me Harder’ is lyrically about banging someone and wanting to do it again, and about realizing that your last lover really sucked,” Hoagg explained. “But the feeling behind ‘Skater Hits Me Harder’ is that nothing is better than that first date kiss, the foreplay before the foreplay — someone holding your hand for the first time. When you don’t know if the date is going well but you have butterflies and are kinda nervous but then they grab your hand and you make out against fences on the way back to your apartment.”

“Skater Hits Me Harder” encapsulates the rush of rebellious romance with its buzzing energy and Hoagg’s refrain: “Just trying to have some/ Casual fun,” which she somehow makes sound cosmic despite the mundanity of the sentiment. The tune comes with a cinematic music video directed by Calvin Stark; watch below.