Billie Eilish Addresses Donald Trump’s Presidential Victory & Covers The Beatles’ “Yesterday” In Nashville

Billie Eilish was one of many pop stars who endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. On Wednesday night, after it became clear that Donald Trump won the election much more easily than most people predicted, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft tour took her to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Before the show, Eilish posted this on her Instagram story: “It’s a war on women.” During the show, she elaborated.

Talking to the crowd, Billie Eilish had this to say:

Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day. But the longer the day went on, I kinda had this feeling of it’s such a privilege I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time that… I just love you so much and I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here and you’re safe in this room. The song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother Finneas and I wrote a few years ago. It’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one. This song is about… You know, I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely. And now a person who is a convicted — let’s say a convicted predator, let’s say that — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.

She then played an acoustic version of “Your Power,” a song that she hadn’t yet performed on this tour. In the fan footage from the show you, can hear fans crying while singing along.

After that song, Eilish covered the Beatles’ “Yesterday.” It wasn’t her first time singing that song; she previously covered it during the in-memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars. It meant something different this time.

Eilish finished her acoustic mini-set by playing her song “TV” and ending midway though on the line “while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” letting it linger.