For over three decades, Los Angeles alternative radio station KROQ has presented the annual Almost Acoustic Christmas, a holiday-themed rock festival. They’ve just presented their lineup for the 2024 iteration — going down on Dec. 14 at Kia Forum — and it’s even more heavy on the ’90s standards than usual. This year will feature Smashing Pumpkins, Beck, 311, Sublime (no longer With Rome), and Jimmy Eat World. The lineup’s post-Y2K artists include Franz Ferdinand, Royel Otis, Awolnation, the Linda Lindas, and bby (which is not a typo of my first name). Tickets go on sale here starting next Friday, Nov. 15.