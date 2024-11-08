Grammy Nominations 2025: See The List
It’s time to get mad and maybe slightly intrigued: The nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards have arrived! Beyoncé leads all nominees with 11, making her the most nominated artist of all time, followed by seven each for Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter have the chance to sweep the “big four” general field categories. Taylor Swift is the first woman to be nominated for Album Of The Year seven times.
The contenders in each category were announced this morning in a livestream at the Grammy website. Presenters on the webcast included Hayley Williams, Mark Ronson, Victoria Monét, Kylie Minogue, Kirk Franklin, Brandy Clark, Gayle King, Jim Gaffigan, and more. The Grammys ceremony will be Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on Paramount+ and CBS.
Here are the nominees:
Album Of The Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record Of The Year
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold Em”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “360”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)
Song Of The Year
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold Em”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams – “Us” (Feat. Taylor Swift)
Beyoncé – “Levi’s Jeans” (Feat. Post Malone)
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy, & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Tet – “Loved”
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytranada – “Witchy” (Feat. Childish Gambino)
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”
Billie Eilish – “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch (A. G. Cook Remix)” (Feat. Addison Rae)
Doechii & Kaytranada – “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)” (Feat. JT)
Julian Marley & Antaeus – “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”
Shaboozey & David Guetta – “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
IDLES – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest – “Crown Of Horns”
Knocked Loose – “Suffocate” (Feat. Poppy)
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
IDLES – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
IDLES – TANGK
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage The Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song Of The Lake”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard – What Now
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live On BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway – “No Lie” (Feat. Michael McDonald)
Lucky Daye – “That’s You”
Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”
Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Kehlani – “After Hours”
Muni Long – “Ruined Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
Tems – “Burning”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad To Know You
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries – Why Lawd?
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock – “When The Sun Shines Again” (Feat. Posdnuos)
Doechii – “Nissan Altima”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani (Remix)” (Feat. Kehlani)
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody – “3:AM” (Feat. Erykah Badu)
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid – “Carnival” (Feat. Playboi Carti)
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word
Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say
Skillz – The Seven Number Ones
Tank And The Bangas – The Heart, The Mind, The Soul
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”
Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”
Post Malone – “I Had Some Help” (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Best Country Song
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Post Malone – “I Had Some Help” (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds – “Nothing In Rambling” (Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood)
Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”
Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload Of Sky”
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”
Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”
Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All In Good Time”
Mark Knopfler – “Ahead Of The Game”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers
T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built A World
Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman
The Del McCoury Band – Songs Of Love And Life
Sister Sadie – No Fear
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
Little Feat – Sam’s Place
Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara – The Fury
Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster – Mileage
Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe’a – Kuini
New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble – Stories From The Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back To My Roots
Best Children’s Music Album
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
John Legend – My Favorite Dream
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo!
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats – Creciendo
Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton – Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists – The Color Purple
Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists – Saltburn
Various Artists – Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, & Leopold Ross – Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary – God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (from American Symphony)
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (from Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (from Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”
Charli XCX – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste – American Symphony
June Carter Cash – June
Run-DMC – Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt – Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists – The Greatest Night In Pop
Best Recording Package
The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers
Charli XCX – Brat
iWhoiWhoo – Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease
Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green – Baker Hotel
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Alpha Wolf – Half Living Things
John Lennon – Mind Games
Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)
Nirvana – In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker – Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago
Best Album Notes
Alice Coltrane – The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras – After Midnight
John Culshaw – John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
Various Artists – SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son de Beno”
Best Historical Album
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía – Pepito y Paquito
Prince & The New Power Generation – Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews – The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Kany García – García
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin – Rayo
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Young Miko – Att.
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino
Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso – Grasa
Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis – Diamantes
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Best Tropical Latin Album
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony – Muevense
Sheila E. – Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight To My Soul”
Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”
Jacob Collier – “A Rock Somewhere” (Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)
Masa Takumi – “Kashira” (Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung)
Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”
Sheila E. – “Bemba Colorá” (Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Chris Brown – “Sensational” (Feat. Davido & Lojay)
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”
Best Global Music Album
Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II
Rema – Heis
Tems – Born In The Wild
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz – Take It Easy
Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
Vybz Kartel – Party With Me
The Wailers – Evolution
Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar – Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding – Visions Of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria – Warriors Of Light
Ricky Kej – Break Of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon – Triveni
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – “Holy Hands”
Melvin Crispell III – “Yesterday”
Ricky Dillard – “Hold On (Live)”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton – “One Hallelujah” (Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr)
Yolanda Adams – “Church Doors”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson – “Holy Forever (Live)” (Feat. CeCe Winans)
CeCe Winans – “That’s My King”
Elevation Worship – “Praise” (Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, & Chandler Moore)
Honor & Glory & Disciple – “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music – “In The Name Of Jesus” (Feat. Chandler Moore)
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – “In The Room” (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans – More Than This
Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen
Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day
Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake – Coat Of Many Colors
Doe – Heart Of A Human
Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank – Child Of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete
Best Roots Gospel Album
Authentic Unlimited – The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
Cory Henry – Church
The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody
Mark D. Conklin – The Gospel According To Mark
The Nelons – Loving You
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project – “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – “Juno”
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis – “Little Fears” (Feat. Troy Roberts)
Lakecia Benjamin – “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” (Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield)
Samara Joy – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” (Feat. Sullivan Fortner)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal
Christie Dashiell – Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner – Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance
Kenny Barron – Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner – Solo Game
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes
Dan Pugach – Bianca Reimagined
John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Returning To Forever
Miguel Zenón – Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band – Walk A Mile In My Shoe
Best Latin Jazz Album
Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero – As I Travel
Eliane Elias – Time And Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Collab
Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola – El Trio: Live In Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives!
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Norah Jones – Visions
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck – Rhapsody In Blue
Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage – Speak To Me
Mark Guiliana – Mark
Taylor Eigsti – Plot Armor
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Charlotte Day Wilson – Cyan Blue
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Peter Gabriel – I/O
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Willow – Empathogen