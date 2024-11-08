Grammy Nominations 2025: See The List

It’s time to get mad and maybe slightly intrigued: The nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards have arrived! Beyoncé leads all nominees with 11, making her the most nominated artist of all time, followed by seven each for Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter have the chance to sweep the “big four” general field categories. Taylor Swift is the first woman to be nominated for Album Of The Year seven times.

The contenders in each category were announced this morning in a livestream at the Grammy website. Presenters on the webcast included Hayley Williams, Mark Ronson, Victoria Monét, Kylie Minogue, Kirk Franklin, Brandy Clark, Gayle King, Jim Gaffigan, and more. The Grammys ceremony will be Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on Paramount+ and CBS.

Here are the nominees:

Album Of The Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record Of The Year

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

Song Of The Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold Em”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams – “Us” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

Beyoncé – “Levi’s Jeans” (Feat. Post Malone)

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy, & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet – “Loved”

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice & Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytranada – “Witchy” (Feat. Childish Gambino)

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”

Billie Eilish – “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch (A. G. Cook Remix)” (Feat. Addison Rae)

Doechii & Kaytranada – “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)” (Feat. JT)

Julian Marley & Antaeus – “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”

Shaboozey & David Guetta – “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

IDLES – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest – “Crown Of Horns”

Knocked Loose – “Suffocate” (Feat. Poppy)

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

IDLES – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

IDLES – TANGK

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage The Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Song Of The Lake”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard – What Now

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made For Me (Live On BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway – “No Lie” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

Lucky Daye – “That’s You”

Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”

Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Kehlani – “After Hours”

Muni Long – “Ruined Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

Tems – “Burning”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad To Know You

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone And The New World

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries – Why Lawd?

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock – “When The Sun Shines Again” (Feat. Posdnuos)

Doechii – “Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani (Remix)” (Feat. Kehlani)

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody – “3:AM” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid – “Carnival” (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word

Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say

Skillz – The Seven Number Ones

Tank And The Bangas – The Heart, The Mind, The Soul

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes A Woman”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”

Post Malone – “I Had Some Help” (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Best Country Song

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Post Malone – “I Had Some Help” (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – “Nothing In Rambling” (Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood)

Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”

Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”

Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – “All In Good Time”

Mark Knopfler – “Ahead Of The Game”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers

T Bone Burnett – The Other Side

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built A World

Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman

The Del McCoury Band – Songs Of Love And Life

Sister Sadie – No Fear

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

Little Feat – Sam’s Place

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara – The Fury

Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster – Mileage

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe’a – Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty – Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble – Stories From The Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back To My Roots

Best Children’s Music Album

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate

John Legend – My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats – Creciendo

Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton – Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists – The Color Purple

Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists – Saltburn

Various Artists – Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media

Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, & Leopold Ross – Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary – God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (from American Symphony)

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (from Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (from Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste – American Symphony

June Carter Cash – June

Run-DMC – Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt – Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists – The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX – Brat

iWhoiWhoo – Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease

Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green – Baker Hotel

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Alpha Wolf – Half Living Things

John Lennon – Mind Games

Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)

Nirvana – In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker – Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago

Best Album Notes

Alice Coltrane – The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras – After Midnight

John Culshaw – John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial

Various Artists – SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial

Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía – Pepito y Paquito

Prince & The New Power Generation – Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews – The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Kany García – García

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin – Rayo

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko – Att.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso – Grasa

Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira

Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony – Muevense

Sheila E. – Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight To My Soul”

Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”

Jacob Collier – “A Rock Somewhere” (Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)

Masa Takumi – “Kashira” (Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung)

Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”

Sheila E. – “Bemba Colorá” (Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Chris Brown – “Sensational” (Feat. Davido & Lojay)

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Rema – Heis

Tems – Born In The Wild

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz – Take It Easy

Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel – Party With Me

The Wailers – Evolution

Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar – Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding – Visions Of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria – Warriors Of Light

Ricky Kej – Break Of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon – Triveni

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – “Holy Hands”

Melvin Crispell III – “Yesterday”

Ricky Dillard – “Hold On (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton – “One Hallelujah” (Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr)

Yolanda Adams – “Church Doors”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson – “Holy Forever (Live)” (Feat. CeCe Winans)

CeCe Winans – “That’s My King”

Elevation Worship – “Praise” (Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, & Chandler Moore)

Honor & Glory & Disciple – “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music – “In The Name Of Jesus” (Feat. Chandler Moore)

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – “In The Room” (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans – More Than This

Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen

Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake – Coat Of Many Colors

Doe – Heart Of A Human

Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank – Child Of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete

Best Roots Gospel Album

Authentic Unlimited – The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry – Church

The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin – The Gospel According To Mark

The Nelons – Loving You

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project – “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – “Juno”

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis – “Little Fears” (Feat. Troy Roberts)

Lakecia Benjamin – “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” (Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield)

Samara Joy – “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” (Feat. Sullivan Fortner)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason – My Ideal

Christie Dashiell – Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner – Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – Remembrance

Kenny Barron – Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner – Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes

Dan Pugach – Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Returning To Forever

Miguel Zenón – Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band – Walk A Mile In My Shoe

Best Latin Jazz Album

Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero – As I Travel

Eliane Elias – Time And Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola – El Trio: Live In Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives!

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab – Night Reign

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold – Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper – Code Derivation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Norah Jones – Visions

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck – Rhapsody In Blue

Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage – Speak To Me

Mark Guiliana – Mark

Taylor Eigsti – Plot Armor

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Charlotte Day Wilson – Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Peter Gabriel – I/O

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Willow – Empathogen