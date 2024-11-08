The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Chappell Roan - "The Giver"

OK fine, we’re cheating. If there’s an existing studio-recorded version of “The Giver,” we haven’t heard it, and neither have you. The only version of “The Giver” that we’ve heard is the one that Chappell Roan sang on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, her stage slathered in eye-bleeding levels of Country Bear Jamboree kitsch. Still, we know a beast of a song when we hear one.



On “The Giver,” pop’s most exciting newly minted star goes full ’90s country, using a familiar backdrop of boot-scootin’ power chords and headbangin’ fiddles to put the moves on some young lady. The lyrical economy is sharp and focused: “Ain’t got no antlers on the walls/ But I sure know mating calls/ From the stalls in the bars on a Friday night.” The riffs bring a crisp stadium-stomp. The big notes allow Chappell Roan to show that she can wail. The na-na-na singalong is glorious stupid fun. Also, that dance move that she hits after the chorus is just awesome.



When Orville Peck brought Shania Twain in to sing on one of his queer country songs, that was cool. On her own queer country song, Chappell Roan is her own Shania Twain. That’s even cooler. —Tom