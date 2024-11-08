Stream Former Champ’s Immensely Appealing New EP Vol. 2

The Scottish/Irish band Former Champ describe their music as power-pop, which partially gets at its immense appeal. But the group’s new EP Vol. 2 spikes its nervy, catchy, guitar-led songs with an indie-pop sensibility too, putting it in the same category as groups like Bad Moves or Fresh. There’s something a bit Strokes-y about singer Claire McKay’s melodious poise amidst the interlocking guitars, and I wouldn’t dispute these comparisons to Thin Lizzy, Teenage Fanclub, and the Cranberries. But enough with spot-the-influence games; it’s time to start clearing out Former Champ some of their own space in your brain by playing Vol. 2 below.

<a href="https://formerchamp.bandcamp.com/album/vol-2">Vol. 2 by Former Champ</a>

Vol. 2 is out now on Hand Of God.