Calla last released music with the 2007 album Strength In Numbers. Now, the NYC indie rock band is back with “Pick Your Battles,” their first new material since then.

“Pick Your Battles” floats with dreamy synths and calmly delivered apocalyptic lyrics: “Your world crashes down/ How sweet the sound.” According to the group’s Bandcamp, they’re releasing a new record next year. For now, hear “Pick Your Battles” below.