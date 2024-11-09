Sophie Thatcher Covered Bob Dylan For Heretic So A24 Quizzed Her About Cover Songs

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher released her debut EP Pivot & Scrape last month. Now, she’s back with a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for the end credits of her new A24 movie Heretic, and to celebrate the actress was quizzed about covers.

Thatcher — and I, for that matter — learned a lot in this trivia game where she guessed who did the original and who did the cover. She was surprised to find out that it was Jackson Browne who wrote the iconic song “These Days” and not Nico, but otherwise she did a pretty good job. Below, watch the clip and hear her Bob Dylan cover.