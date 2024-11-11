The 2024 MTV EMAs — that’s Europe Music Awards — went down in Manchester Sunday night. Pet Shop Boys won the inaugural Pop Pioneers Award, which recognizes a significant “contribution to the world of pop music, including the groundbreaking sonic and visual spectacles they create for their fans.” They celebrated the award by performing a medley of their classic “West End Girls” and a cover of the David Bowie-penned Mott The Hoople hit “All The Young Dudes.”

Pet Shop Boys were accompanied by the local chamber orchestra Manchester Camerata. Their studio version of “All The Young Dudes” — which they played for BBC Radio 2 earlier this year — came out last Friday along with a new song called “New London Boy” (which also has a Boy Harsher remix). Listen to those and watch Pet Shop Boys’ EMAs performance below.

UPDATE: PSB have now also released a studio recording of the orchestral Stuart Price-produced medley along with an alternate mix.