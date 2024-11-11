Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – “Detroit”
The doomy, sludgy UK metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are back today with their first new song since 2023 debut album Land Of Sleeper. “Detroit” churns with a purposeful, almost painful slowness, bringing a certain Jesus Lizard quality to Pigs x 7’s sound. Singer Matt Baty says the song “reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment, and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice.” The song arrives with new UK and EU tour dates, which you can check out below along with the music.
TOUR DATES:
12/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Blind
12/07 – Eeklo, BE @ Music club N9
04/03 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
04/04 – London, UK @ KOKO
04/05 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
04/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
04/08 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
04/09 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
04/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
04/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angèle
04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
05/17 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
05/22 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
05/23 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
05/24 – Munich, DE @ Strom
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust