The doomy, sludgy UK metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are back today with their first new song since 2023 debut album Land Of Sleeper. “Detroit” churns with a purposeful, almost painful slowness, bringing a certain Jesus Lizard quality to Pigs x 7’s sound. Singer Matt Baty says the song “reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment, and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice.” The song arrives with new UK and EU tour dates, which you can check out below along with the music.

TOUR DATES:

12/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Blind

12/07 – Eeklo, BE @ Music club N9

04/03 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

04/04 – London, UK @ KOKO

04/05 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

04/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/08 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

04/09 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

04/11 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

04/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angèle

04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

05/17 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/22 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

05/23 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

05/24 – Munich, DE @ Strom

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust