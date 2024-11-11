New Go-Betweens Box Set Comes With Previously Unreleased Songs And A Random Book Once Owned By Grant McLennan

Just over a decade ago, Domino announced the release of G Stands For Go-Betweens Volume 1, a box set commemorating the earlier releases of Australian jangle-pop duo the Go-Betweens. Volume 2 arrived in 2019, chronicling their output in the latter half of the ’80s. Now, another five years later, Domino has announced G Stands For Go-Betweens Volume 3, the third and final installment of the anthology series, this time centered around the band’s final studio albums.

The box set includes the first ever vinyl repressings of the Go-Betweens’ last three studio albums: 2000’s The Friends Of Rachel Worth, 2003’s Bright Yellow Bright Orange, and 2005’s Oceans Apart, the latter remixed for this release by original producer Mark Wallis. G Stands For Go-Betweens Volume 3 also comprises a bunch of bonus material, including radio sessions, B-sides, and demos, including fourteen unreleased songs the duo recorded together in 1991. What’s more, the first 421 box set orders worldwide get a random book from Grant McLennan’s personal library — why not? — and a signed bookmark from Robert Forster.

