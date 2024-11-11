Noel Gallagher Made A Six-Hour Version Of “Champagne Supernova” For London Gallery Exhibit

Somewhere out there, allegedly, is a never-before-seen portrait of the actress Sienna Miller posing with a guitar, which just so happens to be the 1967 Epiphone that Noel Gallagher used to write Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova.” That photo will be included in an upcoming exhibition in London called Legends, which is composed of 100 photos taken by UK photographer Zoë Law. Gallagher, whose portrait will also be featured in the series, has created a six-hour-long ambient version of “Champagne Supernova” to play at the exhibit when it opens later this month at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Law’s exhibition comprises portraits of people who’ve inspired her in her personal and professional life. The subjects also include England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, Orlando Bloom, Kim Cattrall, and more. See Gallagher in a promo clip below.

